2545 North Seminary Avenue

RENOVATED CLASSIC WALK-UP IN GREAT LOCATION, IN LINCOLN PARK ON JONQUIL PARK NEXT TO TENNIS COURTS! The super-spacious 2nd floor features 3 excellent bedrooms, good closet space, 2 full bathrooms, in-unit laundry, a large living/dining room, a new granite kitchen. a bay window, a ceiling fan, a decorative fireplace, hardwood flrs, and more! Easy street parking, 1.5 blks to the Fullerton L, and the heart of Lincoln Park location make this gem a great find, and an awesome place to live! (Close to DePaul also!)