2545 North Seminary Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:46 AM

2545 North Seminary Avenue

2545 North Seminary Avenue · (773) 936-8256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2545 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
RENOVATED CLASSIC WALK-UP IN GREAT LOCATION, IN LINCOLN PARK ON JONQUIL PARK NEXT TO TENNIS COURTS! The super-spacious 2nd floor features 3 excellent bedrooms, good closet space, 2 full bathrooms, in-unit laundry, a large living/dining room, a new granite kitchen. a bay window, a ceiling fan, a decorative fireplace, hardwood flrs, and more! Easy street parking, 1.5 blks to the Fullerton L, and the heart of Lincoln Park location make this gem a great find, and an awesome place to live! (Close to DePaul also!)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 2545 North Seminary Avenue have any available units?
2545 North Seminary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545 North Seminary Avenue have?
Some of 2545 North Seminary Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 North Seminary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2545 North Seminary Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 North Seminary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2545 North Seminary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2545 North Seminary Avenue offer parking?
No, 2545 North Seminary Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2545 North Seminary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 North Seminary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 North Seminary Avenue have a pool?
No, 2545 North Seminary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2545 North Seminary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2545 North Seminary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 North Seminary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 North Seminary Avenue has units with dishwashers.
