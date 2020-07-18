All apartments in Chicago
2544 WEST NORTH 2C

2544 West North Avenue · (312) 965-7391
Location

2544 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2C · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2C Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in West Town! - Property Id: 315947

This absolutely stunning 2 bed 2 bath timber loft with soaring 13' ceilings is available beginning 9/1. Gorgeous wood throughout, from floor to the ceiling! Eat-in kitchen with stone counter and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and exposed brick! Large bedrooms with great walk in closet space and neutral carpet. Central heat/AC, and washer/dryer in unit. Beautiful shared roof top deck boasts views of the Chicago skyline. Parking INCLUDED at this price (1 uncovered space). Killer location near grocery stores, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2544-west-north-chicago-il-unit-2c/315947
Property Id 315947

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5937718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 WEST NORTH 2C have any available units?
2544 WEST NORTH 2C has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 WEST NORTH 2C have?
Some of 2544 WEST NORTH 2C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 WEST NORTH 2C currently offering any rent specials?
2544 WEST NORTH 2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 WEST NORTH 2C pet-friendly?
No, 2544 WEST NORTH 2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2544 WEST NORTH 2C offer parking?
Yes, 2544 WEST NORTH 2C offers parking.
Does 2544 WEST NORTH 2C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2544 WEST NORTH 2C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 WEST NORTH 2C have a pool?
No, 2544 WEST NORTH 2C does not have a pool.
Does 2544 WEST NORTH 2C have accessible units?
No, 2544 WEST NORTH 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 WEST NORTH 2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 WEST NORTH 2C has units with dishwashers.
