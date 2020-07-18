2544 WEST NORTH 2C

Amenities

Unit 2C Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in West Town! - Property Id: 315947



This absolutely stunning 2 bed 2 bath timber loft with soaring 13' ceilings is available beginning 9/1. Gorgeous wood throughout, from floor to the ceiling! Eat-in kitchen with stone counter and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and exposed brick! Large bedrooms with great walk in closet space and neutral carpet. Central heat/AC, and washer/dryer in unit. Beautiful shared roof top deck boasts views of the Chicago skyline. Parking INCLUDED at this price (1 uncovered space). Killer location near grocery stores, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

No Dogs Allowed



