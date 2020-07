Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new gut rehab 3 bed, 1 bath - Property Id: 181396



In the middle of Logan Square! Brand New everything! New Kitchen with Quartz countertops, cabinets and SS appliances! New bath! Short walk to Blue Line and all that Logan Square has to offer! *Pictures may be of a similar unit available within the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2543-n-california-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/181396

