2531 North Southport Ave. Apt.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2531 North Southport Ave. Apt.

2531 North Southport Avenue · (773) 790-4019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2531 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
clubhouse
elevator
parking
media room
new construction
accessible
24hr maintenance
internet access
This Lincoln Park elevator building hosts 1,500 sqft 3-bedroom apartments.

Units here have:

Central Air
Decorative Fire Places
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Dishwashers
Microwaves
Parking
In-Unit Laundry

Lincoln Park is home to plenty of shopping, eating, and entertainment opportunities. Within just a few blocks are multiple parks, salons, theatres, lounges, venues, and more!

Easily accessed CTA stops include the Ashland (#9 and Express #X9), Fullerton (#74), and Diversey (#76) buses. Both the Diversey Brown/Purple and Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line Stations are located within a mile.

Located near the intersection of Southport & Wrightwood.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Parking space included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. have any available units?
2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
Yes, 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. has accessible units.
Does 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2531 North Southport Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
