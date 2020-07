2522 North BURLING Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

EAST LINCOLN PARK RENOVATED VICTORIAN GRAY STONE. SUNNY AND SPACIOUS 8 1/2 ROOM, 4 BEDROOMS ON GREAT BLOCK - STEPS TO LAKE, PARK AND ZOO. JUST RENOVATED WITH NEW KITCHEN FEATURING STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW BATHS WITH ENDLESS (TANKLESS) HOT WATER SYSTEM, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, 2 ORNATE FIREPLACES, ORIGINAL UNPAINTED TRIM AND FRET-WORK THROUGHOUT, STAINED AND LEADED GLASS WINDOWS, INLAID PARQUET HARDWOOD FLOORING IN THE ENTIRE UNIT, ORIGINAL BUILT-IN HUTCHES, WINDOW TREATMENTS, PADDED WINDOW SEAT, WASHER AND DRYER, FOURTH BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS STUDY, OFFICE OR STUDIO SPACE, GREAT PERGOLA DECK WITH BBQ FACILITIES, AN ADDITIONAL PRIVATE SKY LINE SUN DECK WITH LAKE AND DOWNTOWN VIEWS (PERFECT FOR THE AIR AND WATER SHOW FESTIVAL), PRIVATE BIKE ROOM, GARAGE PARKING AVAILABLE, 1 1/4 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN/EVANSTON RED LINE EL, NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, BEACH AND NIGHT TIME ENTERTAINMENT. ONE OF THE UNIQUE FEATURES IS A PRIVATE ENTRANCE ONLY FOR THIS APARTMENT - FEELS MORE LIKE A PRIVATE HOME THAN AN APARTMENT. EASY TO SHOW - SHORT NOTICE OK. CALL OR TEXT AGENT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.