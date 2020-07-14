2520 W. Leland Apt.

Amenities
This building in the popular Ravenswood neighborhood is home to studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.
Each unit has been fully remodeled and features:
Modern Kitchens
White Cabinetry
Stone Countertops
SS Appliances
Dishwashers
Updated Bathrooms
Laundry On-Site
Rentable Storage
Fitness Room
Bike Room
Within blocks of the building is an abundance of places to shop, eat, workout, relax, and play.
Both Rockwell and Western Brown Line Stations are within a 5-minute walk, as are the Western (#49) and Lawrence (#81) bus routes.
Located near the intersection of Leland & Western.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.
Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.
ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.