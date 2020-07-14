All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2520 W. Leland Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
2520 West Leland Avenue · (773) 364-6079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2520 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2520-C5 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 2520-B3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2520-A4 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2520 W. Leland Apt..

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
This building in the popular Ravenswood neighborhood is home to studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.
Each unit has been fully remodeled and features:

Modern Kitchens
White Cabinetry
Stone Countertops
SS Appliances
Dishwashers
Updated Bathrooms
Laundry On-Site
Rentable Storage
Fitness Room
Bike Room

Within blocks of the building is an abundance of places to shop, eat, workout, relax, and play.

Both Rockwell and Western Brown Line Stations are within a 5-minute walk, as are the Western (#49) and Lawrence (#81) bus routes.

Located near the intersection of Leland & Western.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 W. Leland Apt. have any available units?
2520 W. Leland Apt. has 3 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 W. Leland Apt. have?
Some of 2520 W. Leland Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 W. Leland Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2520 W. Leland Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 W. Leland Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 W. Leland Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 2520 W. Leland Apt. offer parking?
No, 2520 W. Leland Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 2520 W. Leland Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 W. Leland Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 W. Leland Apt. have a pool?
No, 2520 W. Leland Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2520 W. Leland Apt. have accessible units?
No, 2520 W. Leland Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 W. Leland Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 W. Leland Apt. has units with dishwashers.
