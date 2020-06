Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime Logan Square Location!

Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in-building. Located in a very pretty courtyard building in the heart of Logan Square. Very short walk to the Blue Line and bars, restaurants and parks. Pet Friendly! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.