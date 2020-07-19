2518 W Harrison St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous & Intimate Tri-Taylor 2 BR available NOW! - Property Id: 315258



On the confluence Tri Taylor/Medical District/UIC Brand/West Loop/United Center Newer Construction 2 bedroom 2 baths set in series of intimate walk up boutique 3 flats. Fully Appointed Chefs Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful tiled floors in common area and carpet in the bedrooms, Lux Italian Porcelian Baths, Tempered Glass, Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Central Air, Parking INCLUDED, Floor to ceiling windows south facing flooded with light. Pets OK but $20/mo will be added for pet rent. per pet Less than 5 minute Walk to the Western Blue line.



$500 Non Refundable Move-In Fee.

Minimum 680 Credit score, income of at least 3x the rent, and verifiable past landlord history.

**Photos are of a staged 2nd floor unit. This unit has tile flooring in the common area and carpet in the bedrooms. Harrison/Maplewood

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315258

Property Id 315258



(RLNE5916258)