2518 W Harrison St 1

Gorgeous & Intimate Tri-Taylor 2 BR available NOW! - Property Id: 315258
On the confluence Tri Taylor/Medical District/UIC Brand/West Loop/United Center Newer Construction 2 bedroom 2 baths set in series of intimate walk up boutique 3 flats. Fully Appointed Chefs Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful tiled floors in common area and carpet in the bedrooms, Lux Italian Porcelian Baths, Tempered Glass, Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Central Air, Parking INCLUDED, Floor to ceiling windows south facing flooded with light. Pets OK but $20/mo will be added for pet rent. per pet Less than 5 minute Walk to the Western Blue line.
$500 Non Refundable Move-In Fee.
Minimum 680 Credit score, income of at least 3x the rent, and verifiable past landlord history.
**Photos are of a staged 2nd floor unit. This unit has tile flooring in the common area and carpet in the bedrooms. Harrison/Maplewood
