2518 W Harrison St 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2518 W Harrison St 1

2518 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2518 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous & Intimate Tri-Taylor 2 BR available NOW! - Property Id: 315258

On the confluence Tri Taylor/Medical District/UIC Brand/West Loop/United Center Newer Construction 2 bedroom 2 baths set in series of intimate walk up boutique 3 flats. Fully Appointed Chefs Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful tiled floors in common area and carpet in the bedrooms, Lux Italian Porcelian Baths, Tempered Glass, Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Central Air, Parking INCLUDED, Floor to ceiling windows south facing flooded with light. Pets OK but $20/mo will be added for pet rent. per pet Less than 5 minute Walk to the Western Blue line.

$500 Non Refundable Move-In Fee.
Minimum 680 Credit score, income of at least 3x the rent, and verifiable past landlord history.
**Photos are of a staged 2nd floor unit. This unit has tile flooring in the common area and carpet in the bedrooms. Harrison/Maplewood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315258
Property Id 315258

(RLNE5916258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 W Harrison St 1 have any available units?
2518 W Harrison St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 W Harrison St 1 have?
Some of 2518 W Harrison St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 W Harrison St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2518 W Harrison St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 W Harrison St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 W Harrison St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2518 W Harrison St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2518 W Harrison St 1 offers parking.
Does 2518 W Harrison St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 W Harrison St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 W Harrison St 1 have a pool?
No, 2518 W Harrison St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2518 W Harrison St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2518 W Harrison St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 W Harrison St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 W Harrison St 1 has units with dishwashers.
