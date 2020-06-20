2512 N Southport Ave 2R

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex Up in Lakeview - Property Id: 293247



Huge 3 bed, 2 bath duplex up located in Lakeview, close to DePaul campus, and just a short walk to the Fullerton CTA stop. This apartment offers plenty of space and close proximity to shopping, dining, and campus for DePaul students.



Features Include:

- Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops

- 3 extremely large bedrooms can fit king beds, dressers and more

- Huge closets in each room

- Fireplace in the family room

- Cool spiral staircase

- Laundry in unit

- Central Air / Heat

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Outdoor space to grill and hang out

- Easy street parking or there are 2 parking spots available for extra $100 each



Available August 1



Our website: https://www.semcorealtygroup.com/available10

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293247

Property Id 293247



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5830119)