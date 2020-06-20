2512 N Southport Ave 2R

Amenities
Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex Up in Lakeview - Property Id: 293247
Huge 3 bed, 2 bath duplex up located in Lakeview, close to DePaul campus, and just a short walk to the Fullerton CTA stop. This apartment offers plenty of space and close proximity to shopping, dining, and campus for DePaul students.
Features Include:
- Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
- 3 extremely large bedrooms can fit king beds, dressers and more
- Huge closets in each room
- Fireplace in the family room
- Cool spiral staircase
- Laundry in unit
- Central Air / Heat
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Outdoor space to grill and hang out
- Easy street parking or there are 2 parking spots available for extra $100 each
Available August 1
Our website: https://www.semcorealtygroup.com/available10
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293247
Property Id 293247
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5830119)