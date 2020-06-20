All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2512 N Southport Ave 2R

2512 North Southport Avenue · (630) 812-8256
Location

2512 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Duplex Up in Lakeview - Property Id: 293247

Huge 3 bed, 2 bath duplex up located in Lakeview, close to DePaul campus, and just a short walk to the Fullerton CTA stop. This apartment offers plenty of space and close proximity to shopping, dining, and campus for DePaul students.

Features Include:
- Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
- 3 extremely large bedrooms can fit king beds, dressers and more
- Huge closets in each room
- Fireplace in the family room
- Cool spiral staircase
- Laundry in unit
- Central Air / Heat
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Outdoor space to grill and hang out
- Easy street parking or there are 2 parking spots available for extra $100 each

Available August 1

Property Id 293247

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 N Southport Ave 2R have any available units?
2512 N Southport Ave 2R has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 N Southport Ave 2R have?
Some of 2512 N Southport Ave 2R's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 N Southport Ave 2R currently offering any rent specials?
2512 N Southport Ave 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 N Southport Ave 2R pet-friendly?
No, 2512 N Southport Ave 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2512 N Southport Ave 2R offer parking?
Yes, 2512 N Southport Ave 2R does offer parking.
Does 2512 N Southport Ave 2R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 N Southport Ave 2R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 N Southport Ave 2R have a pool?
No, 2512 N Southport Ave 2R does not have a pool.
Does 2512 N Southport Ave 2R have accessible units?
No, 2512 N Southport Ave 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 N Southport Ave 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 N Southport Ave 2R has units with dishwashers.
