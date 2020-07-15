2510 N St Louis St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath Logan Square - Property Id: 273700



2510 N. St. Louis is a three-story walkup building located in Logan square with beautifully remodeled apartments. The apartments themselves feature refinished hardwood floors, central heat/air, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and spacious floorpans. Located within steps of countless awesome bars and restaurants that Logan Square has to offer. Short walk to the Logan Square blue line, cafes, shopping, and is on a nice neighborhood block!



*Net effective pricing is being shown. The market price is $1995 with 1 month free on a 12 month lease*

**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**



Listed by Peak Realty Chicago Professionally managed by Peak Properties

Broker: Andrew Lowrance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273700

