All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2510 N St Louis St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2510 N St Louis St 1
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

2510 N St Louis St 1

2510 N Saint Louis Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2510 N Saint Louis Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath Logan Square - Property Id: 273700

2510 N. St. Louis is a three-story walkup building located in Logan square with beautifully remodeled apartments. The apartments themselves feature refinished hardwood floors, central heat/air, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and spacious floorpans. Located within steps of countless awesome bars and restaurants that Logan Square has to offer. Short walk to the Logan Square blue line, cafes, shopping, and is on a nice neighborhood block!

*Net effective pricing is being shown. The market price is $1995 with 1 month free on a 12 month lease*
**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**

Listed by Peak Realty Chicago Professionally managed by Peak Properties
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273700
Property Id 273700

(RLNE5908585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 N St Louis St 1 have any available units?
2510 N St Louis St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 N St Louis St 1 have?
Some of 2510 N St Louis St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 N St Louis St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2510 N St Louis St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 N St Louis St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 N St Louis St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2510 N St Louis St 1 offer parking?
No, 2510 N St Louis St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2510 N St Louis St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 N St Louis St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 N St Louis St 1 have a pool?
No, 2510 N St Louis St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2510 N St Louis St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2510 N St Louis St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 N St Louis St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 N St Louis St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60607
The Edge at Sheridan
5910 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60660
The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
2920-26 North Burling
2920 N Burling St
Chicago, IL 60657
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College