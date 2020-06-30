2508 West Division Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Garage parking and additional secure storage included in this lease! Sunny top floor, 2 bed/2 bath condo located in popular Ukrainian Village. High ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout! This makes for a great living and entertaining experience. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. New floor coverings, freshly painted and open floor plan is waiting for you to move in. Master suite with large private balcony which is accessible through back hallway AND bedroom. Close to everything: Jewel; Mariano's; Parks; CTA; Loop; Shopping; and Dining. Contact us today for your private Showing. Available Sept 1st, 2020