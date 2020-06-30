2508 West Division Street

Amenities
Garage parking and additional secure storage included in this lease! Sunny top floor, 2 bed/2 bath condo located in popular Ukrainian Village. High ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout! This makes for a great living and entertaining experience. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. New floor coverings, freshly painted and open floor plan is waiting for you to move in. Master suite with large private balcony which is accessible through back hallway AND bedroom. Close to everything: Jewel; Mariano's; Parks; CTA; Loop; Shopping; and Dining. Contact us today for your private Showing. Available Sept 1st, 2020