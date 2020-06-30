All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:58 PM

2508 West Division Street

2508 West Division Street · (312) 593-2424
Location

2508 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage parking and additional secure storage included in this lease! Sunny top floor, 2 bed/2 bath condo located in popular Ukrainian Village. High ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout! This makes for a great living and entertaining experience. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. New floor coverings, freshly painted and open floor plan is waiting for you to move in. Master suite with large private balcony which is accessible through back hallway AND bedroom. Close to everything: Jewel; Mariano's; Parks; CTA; Loop; Shopping; and Dining. Contact us today for your private Showing. Available Sept 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 West Division Street have any available units?
2508 West Division Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 West Division Street have?
Some of 2508 West Division Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 West Division Street currently offering any rent specials?
2508 West Division Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 West Division Street pet-friendly?
No, 2508 West Division Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2508 West Division Street offer parking?
Yes, 2508 West Division Street offers parking.
Does 2508 West Division Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 West Division Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 West Division Street have a pool?
No, 2508 West Division Street does not have a pool.
Does 2508 West Division Street have accessible units?
No, 2508 West Division Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 West Division Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 West Division Street has units with dishwashers.
