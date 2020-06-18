2501 West Argyle Street

Amenities
Outstanding Lincoln Square 3 Bed Unit NEWLY REHAB Apartment ..2 Blocks to Brown Line and The Square!
Entire Coach House!...Lincoln Square 2 blocks to the Brown Line and the Heart of the Square with all of the cafes and restaurants. 3 Bed unit with Brand New Hard Wood Floors, New Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Appliances, New Bathroom, Washer & Dryer in unit, New HVAC AIr Conditioning, Tons of storage,Fenced in front yard exclusively for Pets,....Parking available for $100.00! *Photos may be of similar unit*
Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.