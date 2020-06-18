All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2501 West Argyle Street

2501 West Argyle Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1780013
Location

2501 West Argyle Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Outstanding Lincoln Square 3 Bed Unit NEWLY REHAB Apartment ..2 Blocks to Brown Line and The Square!
Entire Coach House!...Lincoln Square 2 blocks to the Brown Line and the Heart of the Square with all of the cafes and restaurants. 3 Bed unit with Brand New Hard Wood Floors, New Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Appliances, New Bathroom, Washer & Dryer in unit, New HVAC AIr Conditioning, Tons of storage,Fenced in front yard exclusively for Pets,....Parking available for $100.00! *Photos may be of similar unit*

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 West Argyle Street have any available units?
2501 West Argyle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 West Argyle Street have?
Some of 2501 West Argyle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 West Argyle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2501 West Argyle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 West Argyle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 West Argyle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2501 West Argyle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2501 West Argyle Street does offer parking.
Does 2501 West Argyle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 West Argyle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 West Argyle Street have a pool?
No, 2501 West Argyle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2501 West Argyle Street have accessible units?
No, 2501 West Argyle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 West Argyle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 West Argyle Street has units with dishwashers.
