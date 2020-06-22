All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2453 N Spaulding Ave 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2453 N Spaulding Ave 1

2453 North Spaulding Avenue · (630) 360-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2453 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
2453 N Spaulding - Property Id: 291244

*Actual Unit Photos*

Large, rehabbed apartments feature hardwood floors, super spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, original woodwork, pristine kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves, and updated bathrooms. Enjoy all that Logan Square has to offer including The Logan Theater, shops, farmer's markets, festivals, and restaurants. Jump on the Blue Line for easy transportation. Property Amenities: Original built-ins and woodwork Decorative fireplaces Secure intercom entry In-building laundry 4 blocks to the Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El” Please note: Photos are of a similar apartment in the building.

Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package

*Video Tour Upon Request*

**Please inquire for more information or to request an application**

***To get the quickest response, please email***

Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291244
Property Id 291244

(RLNE5827517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 have any available units?
2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 have?
Some of 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2453 N Spaulding Ave 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

18 East Elm
18 E Elm St
Chicago, IL 60611
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60618
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity