2453 N Spaulding Ave 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly media room

2453 N Spaulding - Property Id: 291244



*Actual Unit Photos*



Large, rehabbed apartments feature hardwood floors, super spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, original woodwork, pristine kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves, and updated bathrooms. Enjoy all that Logan Square has to offer including The Logan Theater, shops, farmer's markets, festivals, and restaurants. Jump on the Blue Line for easy transportation. Property Amenities: Original built-ins and woodwork Decorative fireplaces Secure intercom entry In-building laundry 4 blocks to the Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El” Please note: Photos are of a similar apartment in the building.



Utilities Included:

Heat, Water, cooking gas package



Brandon Tudisco

Pioneer Realty Group

