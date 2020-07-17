All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020

2451 W Cortland St Unit 2

2451 West Cortland Street · (773) 770-8001
Location

2451 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Large Duplex Up Condo w/ Common Roof Deck & Secure Covered Parking Included! - This unit features a unique 2 story layout, hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, large windows with Juliette balcony, and a separate dining area. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances including a gas cooktop, range hood, and built-in wine fridge. A large walk-in closet and powder room complete the main level. All the bedrooms are upstairs. The 2nd bedroom as a large closet. There are a full bath and laundry closet in the hall. The master suite has plenty of room for a king bed & furniture, a walk-in closet, and a marble bath with a separate jetted soaking tub and shower with body sprayers, dual vanities. Enjoy a private balcony off the master bedroom and a shared roof deck with city views. Secure covered parking. Convenient location a short walk to the blue line and a few blocks from I-90/94.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 have any available units?
2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 have?
Some of 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
