2451 W Cortland St Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Large Duplex Up Condo w/ Common Roof Deck & Secure Covered Parking Included! - This unit features a unique 2 story layout, hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, large windows with Juliette balcony, and a separate dining area. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances including a gas cooktop, range hood, and built-in wine fridge. A large walk-in closet and powder room complete the main level. All the bedrooms are upstairs. The 2nd bedroom as a large closet. There are a full bath and laundry closet in the hall. The master suite has plenty of room for a king bed & furniture, a walk-in closet, and a marble bath with a separate jetted soaking tub and shower with body sprayers, dual vanities. Enjoy a private balcony off the master bedroom and a shared roof deck with city views. Secure covered parking. Convenient location a short walk to the blue line and a few blocks from I-90/94.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874781)