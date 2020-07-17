245 W North Ave 115

Amenities

Unique Updated Lofted Studio in Old Town



Unique (option to be fully furnished) updated studio in Old Town. This property is located just steps away from the N Wells / W North intersection. It is nicely situated near plenty of great bars / restaurants / and shops along Wells. A short 5 minute walk to the Sedgwick Brown / Purple / Red line.



Address: 245 W North

Price: $1280. Price is reflective of a 1 month rent concession on a 12 month lease with market rent of $1395.

Available: Now!



Features:

Option to be fully furnished

Hardwood floors

Updated Kitchen

Stainless Steel oven / stove top

Updated Bathroom

TV Included

Great natural Light

Unique Loft Space

Pet Friendly

No Security Deposit



Contact:

Orion Olsen

Peak Realty Chicago

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285356

