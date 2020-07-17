245 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60610 Near North Side
Unique Updated Lofted Studio in Old Town - Property Id: 285356
Unique (option to be fully furnished) updated studio in Old Town. This property is located just steps away from the N Wells / W North intersection. It is nicely situated near plenty of great bars / restaurants / and shops along Wells. A short 5 minute walk to the Sedgwick Brown / Purple / Red line.
Address: 245 W North Price: $1280. Price is reflective of a 1 month rent concession on a 12 month lease with market rent of $1395. Available: Now!
Features: Option to be fully furnished Hardwood floors Updated Kitchen Stainless Steel oven / stove top Updated Bathroom TV Included Great natural Light Unique Loft Space Pet Friendly No Security Deposit
Contact: Orion Olsen Peak Realty Chicago Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285356 Property Id 285356
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Is 245 W North Ave 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 W North Ave 115 is pet friendly.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 offer parking?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not offer parking.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 have a pool?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not have a pool.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 have accessible units?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not have units with dishwashers.