Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

245 W North Ave 115

245 West North Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

245 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unique Updated Lofted Studio in Old Town - Property Id: 285356

Unique (option to be fully furnished) updated studio in Old Town. This property is located just steps away from the N Wells / W North intersection. It is nicely situated near plenty of great bars / restaurants / and shops along Wells. A short 5 minute walk to the Sedgwick Brown / Purple / Red line.

Address: 245 W North
Price: $1280. Price is reflective of a 1 month rent concession on a 12 month lease with market rent of $1395.
Available: Now!

Features:
Option to be fully furnished
Hardwood floors
Updated Kitchen
Stainless Steel oven / stove top
Updated Bathroom
TV Included
Great natural Light
Unique Loft Space
Pet Friendly
No Security Deposit

Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285356
Property Id 285356

(RLNE5879177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 W North Ave 115 have any available units?
245 W North Ave 115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 W North Ave 115 have?
Some of 245 W North Ave 115's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 W North Ave 115 currently offering any rent specials?
245 W North Ave 115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 W North Ave 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 W North Ave 115 is pet friendly.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 offer parking?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not offer parking.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 have a pool?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not have a pool.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 have accessible units?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 245 W North Ave 115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 W North Ave 115 does not have units with dishwashers.
