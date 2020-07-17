All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f

2441 North Kildare Avenue · (847) 219-6809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2441 North Kildare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Hermosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Gut Rehab! Must See Two Bedroom! - Property Id: 307262

Beautiful brand new gut rehab on this 2 bedroom unit featuring granite counter-tops, SS appliances including dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, hardwood floors. Great location close to the Fullerton bus, short walk to the Healy Metra stop which gets downtown in 15 minutes--One block away from the 74 bus line. Close to restaurants, Aldi, Kelvyn Park and more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2441-n-kildare-ave-%23-2f-chicago-il/307262
Property Id 307262

(RLNE5962612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f have any available units?
2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f have?
Some of 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f currently offering any rent specials?
2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f pet-friendly?
Yes, 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f is pet friendly.
Does 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f offer parking?
No, 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f does not offer parking.
Does 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f have a pool?
No, 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f does not have a pool.
Does 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f have accessible units?
No, 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1837 W Patterson Ave
1837 W Patterson Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl
Chicago, IL 60637
1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity