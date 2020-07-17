2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Gut Rehab! Must See Two Bedroom! - Property Id: 307262
Beautiful brand new gut rehab on this 2 bedroom unit featuring granite counter-tops, SS appliances including dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, hardwood floors. Great location close to the Fullerton bus, short walk to the Healy Metra stop which gets downtown in 15 minutes--One block away from the 74 bus line. Close to restaurants, Aldi, Kelvyn Park and more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2441-n-kildare-ave-%23-2f-chicago-il/307262
