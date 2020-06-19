All apartments in Chicago
2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w
2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w

2420 North Sawyer Avenue · (630) 360-2262
Location

2420 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2w · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
fireplace
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit 2w Available 07/01/20 2420 N sawyer - Property Id: 291235

Massive vintage apartments feature original woodwork & built-ins, hardwood floors, super spacious living spaces, large bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Enjoy all that Logan Square has to offer including the Logan Theater, shops, restaurants, farmer's markets, and festivals. Jump on the blue line for easy transportation. Property Amenities: Original built-ins and woodwork Decorative fireplaces Secure intercom entry In-building laundry Free limited parking 3 blocks to Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El”

Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package

*Video Tour Upon Request*

**Please inquire for more information or to request an application**

***To get the quickest response, please email***

Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291235
Property Id 291235

(RLNE5827559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w have any available units?
2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w have?
Some of 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w currently offering any rent specials?
2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w is pet friendly.
Does 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w offer parking?
Yes, 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w does offer parking.
Does 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w have a pool?
No, 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w does not have a pool.
Does 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w have accessible units?
No, 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 N Sawyer Ave 2w does not have units with dishwashers.
