Chicago, IL
2417 West Fillmore Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:44 PM

2417 West Fillmore Street

2417 West Fillmore Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2060376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2417 West Fillmore Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath w/ Garage Parking Incld
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Medical District! Garage parking included and close proximity to 290, Stroger Hospital, University of Illinois at Chicago and Polk pink line. Enjoy central heat and air in your new home along with a gas burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout with plenty of natural light coming through. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including microwave and dishwasher. Two full bathrooms with Jacuzzi tub in master bath and laundry in-unit. Spacious exterior deck with shared yard space below. Call today to schedule a tour!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 West Fillmore Street have any available units?
2417 West Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 West Fillmore Street have?
Some of 2417 West Fillmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 West Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2417 West Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 West Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 2417 West Fillmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2417 West Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 2417 West Fillmore Street offers parking.
Does 2417 West Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 West Fillmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 West Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 2417 West Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2417 West Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 2417 West Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 West Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 West Fillmore Street has units with dishwashers.
