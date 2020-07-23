2417 West Fillmore Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath w/ Garage Parking Incld

Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Medical District! Garage parking included and close proximity to 290, Stroger Hospital, University of Illinois at Chicago and Polk pink line. Enjoy central heat and air in your new home along with a gas burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout with plenty of natural light coming through. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including microwave and dishwasher. Two full bathrooms with Jacuzzi tub in master bath and laundry in-unit. Spacious exterior deck with shared yard space below. Call today to schedule a tour!

