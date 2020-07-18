2413 W Belden

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3BR/1BA on a quiet tree-lined street in Logan Square - absolutely great location - just steps to shopping, restaurants, transportation and more. This unit features an updated kitchen with DW and a side-by-side refrigerator with an ice maker, a modern bath, hardwood floors, one large bedroom and two smaller ones, the unfinished basement is included with this unit and has a washer and dryer, there is a nice yard and pets are welcome. Available now. This unit is a must see...hurry, it will go quickly!



Terms: One year lease