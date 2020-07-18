All apartments in Chicago
2413 W Belden
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:29 AM

2413 W Belden

2413 West Belden Avenue · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2413 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/1BA on a quiet tree-lined street in Logan Square - absolutely great location - just steps to shopping, restaurants, transportation and more. This unit features an updated kitchen with DW and a side-by-side refrigerator with an ice maker, a modern bath, hardwood floors, one large bedroom and two smaller ones, the unfinished basement is included with this unit and has a washer and dryer, there is a nice yard and pets are welcome. Available now. This unit is a must see...hurry, it will go quickly!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 W Belden have any available units?
2413 W Belden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 W Belden have?
Some of 2413 W Belden's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 W Belden currently offering any rent specials?
2413 W Belden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 W Belden pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 W Belden is pet friendly.
Does 2413 W Belden offer parking?
No, 2413 W Belden does not offer parking.
Does 2413 W Belden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 W Belden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 W Belden have a pool?
No, 2413 W Belden does not have a pool.
Does 2413 W Belden have accessible units?
No, 2413 W Belden does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 W Belden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 W Belden has units with dishwashers.
