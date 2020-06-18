All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2395 North Lakeview Avenue

2395 North Lakeview Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1780023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2395 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2OO6 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
MUST SEE CONDO IN LINCOLN PARK~SPACIOUS~WOOD FLRS~GREAT AMENITIES!
Amazing 3 bedroom condo available in Mies designed Lincoln Park building at 2400 Lakeview. Bright unit with great views. Lots of natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, great storage, 2 full baths. Building features heated outdoor pool, sundeck, 24 hour door person, dry cleaner drop off, 24-hour garage attendants, and laundry room. Across the street from the park, steps to Lincoln Park Zoo, Nature Museum, the beach, restaurants, shops and more on Clark Street. Transportation is right outside your door!

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Laundry, Common Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Walk-In Closet
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2395 North Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
2395 North Lakeview Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2395 North Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 2395 North Lakeview Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2395 North Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2395 North Lakeview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2395 North Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2395 North Lakeview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2395 North Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2395 North Lakeview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2395 North Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2395 North Lakeview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2395 North Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2395 North Lakeview Avenue has a pool.
Does 2395 North Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2395 North Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2395 North Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2395 North Lakeview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
