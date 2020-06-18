2395 North Lakeview Avenue

Amenities

MUST SEE CONDO IN LINCOLN PARK~SPACIOUS~WOOD FLRS~GREAT AMENITIES!

Amazing 3 bedroom condo available in Mies designed Lincoln Park building at 2400 Lakeview. Bright unit with great views. Lots of natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, great storage, 2 full baths. Building features heated outdoor pool, sundeck, 24 hour door person, dry cleaner drop off, 24-hour garage attendants, and laundry room. Across the street from the park, steps to Lincoln Park Zoo, Nature Museum, the beach, restaurants, shops and more on Clark Street. Transportation is right outside your door!



