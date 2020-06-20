2355 Congress

Amenities

IMMACULATE 2bd/2ba Condo on the Confluence of Tri-Taylor/ Medical District! Open concept with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with spacious closet, double bowl vanity sink, jacuzzi tub and separate stand up shower. Spacious second bedroom fits a queen sized bed. In unit washer/dryer! Exterior parking space included. Just off the 290 highway, steps to the Blue Line. Short drive to UIC Area, Medical District, the United Center, and downtown. Amazing Value!



Terms: One year lease