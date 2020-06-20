All apartments in Chicago
2355 Congress
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

2355 Congress

2355 W Congress Pkwy · (773) 701-3493
Location

2355 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
IMMACULATE 2bd/2ba Condo on the Confluence of Tri-Taylor/ Medical District! Open concept with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with spacious closet, double bowl vanity sink, jacuzzi tub and separate stand up shower. Spacious second bedroom fits a queen sized bed. In unit washer/dryer! Exterior parking space included. Just off the 290 highway, steps to the Blue Line. Short drive to UIC Area, Medical District, the United Center, and downtown. Amazing Value!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Congress have any available units?
2355 Congress doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 Congress have?
Some of 2355 Congress's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Congress currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Congress isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Congress pet-friendly?
No, 2355 Congress is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2355 Congress offer parking?
Yes, 2355 Congress does offer parking.
Does 2355 Congress have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2355 Congress offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Congress have a pool?
No, 2355 Congress does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Congress have accessible units?
No, 2355 Congress does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Congress have units with dishwashers?
No, 2355 Congress does not have units with dishwashers.
