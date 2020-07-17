All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2333 N Greenview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2333 N Greenview Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2333 N Greenview Ave

2333 North Greenview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2333 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
new construction
dogs allowed
New Const. In-Unit Laundry, New Kitchen w/DW - Property Id: 301853

Take a look at this new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available in Lincoln Park! Features include all new bathrooms with fresh tile work, all new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and granite counters, master bedroom with master bath and whirlpool tub, laundry in-unit, deck space, pre-installed alarm system, new windows, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Parking spot is included! Cats are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301853
Property Id 301853

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5860688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 N Greenview Ave have any available units?
2333 N Greenview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 N Greenview Ave have?
Some of 2333 N Greenview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 N Greenview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2333 N Greenview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 N Greenview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 N Greenview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2333 N Greenview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2333 N Greenview Ave offers parking.
Does 2333 N Greenview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 N Greenview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 N Greenview Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2333 N Greenview Ave has a pool.
Does 2333 N Greenview Ave have accessible units?
No, 2333 N Greenview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 N Greenview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 N Greenview Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St
Chicago, IL 60655
5800-04 S Artesian Ave
5800 S Artesian Ave
Chicago, IL 60629
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College