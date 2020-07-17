2333 N Greenview Ave

Amenities
New Const. In-Unit Laundry, New Kitchen w/DW - Property Id: 301853
Take a look at this new construction 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available in Lincoln Park! Features include all new bathrooms with fresh tile work, all new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and granite counters, master bedroom with master bath and whirlpool tub, laundry in-unit, deck space, pre-installed alarm system, new windows, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Parking spot is included! Cats are welcome.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301853
Property Id 301853
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5860688)