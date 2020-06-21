2329 N Oakley Ave 1W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool internet access

Bucktown 3bed x 2bath duplex FURNISHED w/ parking - Property Id: 290134



Bright Bucktown furnished (optional) duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large den and parking included. This southwest facing corner unit with lots of natural light boasts:

- 11' celings

- In unit W/D

- Central Heating and Air

- Off-street parking in a protected car-port

- Internet included

- Furnishing options availabe upon request



Great location! Steps away from Holstein Park, the pulic pool, the 606 trail, restaurants and shops on Damen Ave, Midtown Athletic Club, Target, Home Depot, and more. Public transportation nearby: CTA Blue Line Western and Logan Square Blue Line; CTA 74 bus to Lincoln Park, Lake Michigan, Red and Brown lines.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290134

