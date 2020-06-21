All apartments in Chicago
2329 N Oakley Ave 1W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2329 N Oakley Ave 1W

2329 North Oakley Avenue · (720) 984-7353
Location

2329 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Bucktown 3bed x 2bath duplex FURNISHED w/ parking - Property Id: 290134

Bright Bucktown furnished (optional) duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large den and parking included. This southwest facing corner unit with lots of natural light boasts:
- 11' celings
- In unit W/D
- Central Heating and Air
- Off-street parking in a protected car-port
- Internet included
- Furnishing options availabe upon request

Great location! Steps away from Holstein Park, the pulic pool, the 606 trail, restaurants and shops on Damen Ave, Midtown Athletic Club, Target, Home Depot, and more. Public transportation nearby: CTA Blue Line Western and Logan Square Blue Line; CTA 74 bus to Lincoln Park, Lake Michigan, Red and Brown lines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290134
Property Id 290134

(RLNE5833045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W have any available units?
2329 N Oakley Ave 1W has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W have?
Some of 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
2329 N Oakley Ave 1W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W is pet friendly.
Does 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W offer parking?
Yes, 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W does offer parking.
Does 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W have a pool?
Yes, 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W has a pool.
Does 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 N Oakley Ave 1W has units with dishwashers.
