2329 N Oakley Ave 1W

Amenities
Bucktown 3bed x 2bath duplex FURNISHED w/ parking - Property Id: 290134
Bright Bucktown furnished (optional) duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large den and parking included. This southwest facing corner unit with lots of natural light boasts:
- 11' celings
- In unit W/D
- Central Heating and Air
- Off-street parking in a protected car-port
- Internet included
- Furnishing options availabe upon request
Great location! Steps away from Holstein Park, the pulic pool, the 606 trail, restaurants and shops on Damen Ave, Midtown Athletic Club, Target, Home Depot, and more. Public transportation nearby: CTA Blue Line Western and Logan Square Blue Line; CTA 74 bus to Lincoln Park, Lake Michigan, Red and Brown lines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290134
