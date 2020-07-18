All apartments in Chicago
2324 West Arthur Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:41 AM

2324 West Arthur Avenue

2324 W Arthur Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2324 W Arthur Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Two Bedroom Newly Renovated in Rogers Park! Must See!
Beautiful gut-rehab on this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Kitchen features granite and SS detailing, dishwasher, and an in-unit washer/dryer and hardwood floors. Building is located near Warren Park and Robert A Black Golf Course, with transportation, restaurants and shops all within walking distance. Pets allowed with some breed restrictions.-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 West Arthur Avenue have any available units?
2324 West Arthur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 West Arthur Avenue have?
Some of 2324 West Arthur Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 West Arthur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2324 West Arthur Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 West Arthur Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 West Arthur Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2324 West Arthur Avenue offer parking?
No, 2324 West Arthur Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2324 West Arthur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 West Arthur Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 West Arthur Avenue have a pool?
No, 2324 West Arthur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2324 West Arthur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2324 West Arthur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 West Arthur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 West Arthur Avenue has units with dishwashers.
