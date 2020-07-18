2324 W Harrison St # 2

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with open layout near UIC/Medical District. 2 blocks from Blue Line (Western stop) and minutes away from 290 for quick commutes to The Loop! Walking distance to Hospitals (UIC, Rush, Cook County) and UIC graduate schools (i.e. Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy). Minutes away from Taylor Street/Little Italy shops and restaurants. Kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, 42' maple cabinets and recessed lighting Master Bathroom features limestone tile, double vanity sinks and Jacuzzi tub. Living Room features French doors, fireplace and lots of natural light Unit also includes: hardwood flooring throughout (carpeted bedrooms), ceiling fans and central AC/heating, in unit Washer/Dryer and 1 gated/assigned parking space (plenty of street parking also available).

No Pets Allowed



