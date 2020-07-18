All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2324 W Harrison St # 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2324 W Harrison St # 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2324 W Harrison St # 2

2324 West Harrison Street · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2324 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo! - Property Id: 313156

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with open layout near UIC/Medical District. 2 blocks from Blue Line (Western stop) and minutes away from 290 for quick commutes to The Loop! Walking distance to Hospitals (UIC, Rush, Cook County) and UIC graduate schools (i.e. Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy). Minutes away from Taylor Street/Little Italy shops and restaurants. Kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, 42' maple cabinets and recessed lighting Master Bathroom features limestone tile, double vanity sinks and Jacuzzi tub. Living Room features French doors, fireplace and lots of natural light Unit also includes: hardwood flooring throughout (carpeted bedrooms), ceiling fans and central AC/heating, in unit Washer/Dryer and 1 gated/assigned parking space (plenty of street parking also available).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2324-w-harrison-st-%23-2-chicago-il/313156
Property Id 313156

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 W Harrison St # 2 have any available units?
2324 W Harrison St # 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 W Harrison St # 2 have?
Some of 2324 W Harrison St # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 W Harrison St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2324 W Harrison St # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 W Harrison St # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2324 W Harrison St # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2324 W Harrison St # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2324 W Harrison St # 2 offers parking.
Does 2324 W Harrison St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 W Harrison St # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 W Harrison St # 2 have a pool?
No, 2324 W Harrison St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2324 W Harrison St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 2324 W Harrison St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 W Harrison St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 W Harrison St # 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2324 W Harrison St # 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
30 E Roosevelt
30 East Roosevelt
Chicago, IL 60605
3309 N Southport
3309 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2540 N Racine
2540 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Centrum Bucktown
1743 N Leavitt St
Chicago, IL 60647
The Belden Stratford
2300 N Lincoln Park W
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity