Location location! This spacious vintage Bucktown 3 bed/ 2 bath duplex down offers a spectacular location and loads of charm. Generous bedrooms with large expansive closets and and additional room that can be used for extra living space or office area. Private laundry in basement, backyard space and easy street parking. Garage parking available for $100/month. Great location just blocks from the blue line, Holstein Park and a plethora of great restaurants and shops in the neighborhood!