All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2323 W Montana St House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2323 W Montana St House
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2323 W Montana St House

2323 West Montana Street · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2323 West Montana Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit House · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bucktown 2 bed + den HOUSE available 6/1/20!! - Property Id: 270179

Please call or text Chris Jinks today! 630-750-6090

This Bucktown House offers 2 bedrooms and a den plus 1 full bathroom and a powder room! The house comes with hardwood floors, carpet and tile in the kitchen, stainelsss steel fridge, granite counters, laundry in the basement (only for you), yard and porch. Sorry no pets and no off street parking available. You are right off 90/94 with a quick drive to Lincoln Park to the east or Logan Square to the West and both offers tons of dining and entertainment options!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270179
Property Id 270179

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 W Montana St House have any available units?
2323 W Montana St House has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 W Montana St House have?
Some of 2323 W Montana St House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 W Montana St House currently offering any rent specials?
2323 W Montana St House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 W Montana St House pet-friendly?
No, 2323 W Montana St House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2323 W Montana St House offer parking?
Yes, 2323 W Montana St House does offer parking.
Does 2323 W Montana St House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 W Montana St House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 W Montana St House have a pool?
No, 2323 W Montana St House does not have a pool.
Does 2323 W Montana St House have accessible units?
No, 2323 W Montana St House does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 W Montana St House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 W Montana St House has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2323 W Montana St House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Wicker Park Connection
1640 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
4917-23 N Hermitage
4917 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity