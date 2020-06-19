2323 W Montana St House

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bucktown 2 bed + den HOUSE available 6/1/20!! - Property Id: 270179



Please call or text Chris Jinks today! 630-750-6090



This Bucktown House offers 2 bedrooms and a den plus 1 full bathroom and a powder room! The house comes with hardwood floors, carpet and tile in the kitchen, stainelsss steel fridge, granite counters, laundry in the basement (only for you), yard and porch. Sorry no pets and no off street parking available. You are right off 90/94 with a quick drive to Lincoln Park to the east or Logan Square to the West and both offers tons of dining and entertainment options!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270179

No Pets Allowed



