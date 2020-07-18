2321 W Arthur Ave 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 West Rogers Park Rehab! In-Unit W/D, - Property Id: 295137



2BR / 1BA West Rogers Park Rehab! In-Unit W/D, Granite and SS Kitchen, and Hardwood Floors Throughout!



This Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment is a Recent Rehab! In Great West Rogers Park Location. Adjacent to Warren Park as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!



-In-Unit Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Full Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops / Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!



Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2321-w-arthur-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/295137

