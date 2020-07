Amenities

Come see this wonderful *garden level* 2bed/2bath in Bucktown (2315 Leavitt) **AVAILABLE AUGUST 1** This unit includes: Private entry with extra room for storage Hardwood Floors In Unit Laundry Updated Kitchen and Bath Updated Kitchen Appliances Central Heat and Air Spacious Living Area 2 Bedrooms (will accommodate queen beds comfortably) Pet Friendly (no restrictions) Professionally Managed Building No Security Deposit Required *This unit is walking distance to bus transportation, parks and grocery store! Extremely easy highway access! Please call or text Roxanne for showings (630) 338-7917



Terms: One year lease