All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2300 W Belmont Ave 1R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2300 W Belmont Ave 1R

2300 West Belmont Avenue · (708) 359-9491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2300 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 13725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly rehabbed modern spacious rental - Property Id: 285096

Newly rehabbed condo in Roscoe Village. Expansive living/dining open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Plentiful windows with natural light all day. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steal appliances, quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer. Complete privacy with your own entrance and no one living above or below you. Audubon School district, walk to restaurants, groceries, transportation, and more. EZ street parking. Please see virtual 3d Walk through to show you what he home has to offer. Easy to show.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285096
Property Id 285096

(RLNE5797694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R have any available units?
2300 W Belmont Ave 1R has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R have?
Some of 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R currently offering any rent specials?
2300 W Belmont Ave 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R is pet friendly.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R offer parking?
No, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R does not offer parking.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R have a pool?
No, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R does not have a pool.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R have accessible units?
No, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2300 W Belmont Ave 1R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2335-45 North Geneva
2339 N Geneva Ter
Chicago, IL 60614
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
11 W. Division
11 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity