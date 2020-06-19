2300 W Belmont Ave 1R

Amenities

Newly rehabbed modern spacious rental - Property Id: 285096



Newly rehabbed condo in Roscoe Village. Expansive living/dining open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Plentiful windows with natural light all day. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steal appliances, quartz counter tops, in unit washer/dryer. Complete privacy with your own entrance and no one living above or below you. Audubon School district, walk to restaurants, groceries, transportation, and more. EZ street parking. Please see virtual 3d Walk through to show you what he home has to offer. Easy to show.

