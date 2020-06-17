230 W Division St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park doorman gym parking garage internet access

1 bed + Den in Old Town! - Property Id: 245020



Amazing condo rental opportunity in the heart of OLD TOWN! Check out this upgraded 1 bedroom + DEN CORNER UNIT w/ 1.5 bathrooms and a massive wrap-around private balcony with forever city views!!! Unit features: high 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, huge granite/stainless steel kitchen w/ breakfast bar, 1.5 modern bathrooms, lots of windows and light, large bedroom, central air & heat, washer and dryer in-unit, massive private wrap-around balcony, and more! Full amenity building with 24hr doorman, penthouse level fitness room, roof deck and party room, garden terrace on the 5th floor, and a gated dog run. Conveniently located near Plum Market, Jewel, Starbucks, restaurants & boutiques on Wells street, Soul Cycle and more! Steps to the Red Line. One heated garage parking spot available. Storage unit included. Pets negotiable with extra fee. No security deposit. Available now!

