All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 230 W Division St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
230 W Division St
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:41 AM

230 W Division St

230 West Division Street · (847) 664-9667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

230 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
garage
internet access
1 bed + Den in Old Town! - Property Id: 245020

Amazing condo rental opportunity in the heart of OLD TOWN! Check out this upgraded 1 bedroom + DEN CORNER UNIT w/ 1.5 bathrooms and a massive wrap-around private balcony with forever city views!!! Unit features: high 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, huge granite/stainless steel kitchen w/ breakfast bar, 1.5 modern bathrooms, lots of windows and light, large bedroom, central air & heat, washer and dryer in-unit, massive private wrap-around balcony, and more! Full amenity building with 24hr doorman, penthouse level fitness room, roof deck and party room, garden terrace on the 5th floor, and a gated dog run. Conveniently located near Plum Market, Jewel, Starbucks, restaurants & boutiques on Wells street, Soul Cycle and more! Steps to the Red Line. One heated garage parking spot available. Storage unit included. Pets negotiable with extra fee. No security deposit. Available now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245020
Property Id 245020

(RLNE5646759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 W Division St have any available units?
230 W Division St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 W Division St have?
Some of 230 W Division St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 W Division St currently offering any rent specials?
230 W Division St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 W Division St pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 W Division St is pet friendly.
Does 230 W Division St offer parking?
Yes, 230 W Division St does offer parking.
Does 230 W Division St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 W Division St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 W Division St have a pool?
No, 230 W Division St does not have a pool.
Does 230 W Division St have accessible units?
No, 230 W Division St does not have accessible units.
Does 230 W Division St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 W Division St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 230 W Division St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity