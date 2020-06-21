All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

226 West Superior

226 West Superior Street · (312) 348-5798
Location

226 West Superior Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Stainless Steel Appliances -Balconies in all Layouts -Huge Windows with City and Lake Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Onsite Dry-cleaning -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Outdoor Swimming Pool and Tanning Deck Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 West Superior have any available units?
226 West Superior has a unit available for $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 West Superior have?
Some of 226 West Superior's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 West Superior currently offering any rent specials?
226 West Superior isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 West Superior pet-friendly?
No, 226 West Superior is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 226 West Superior offer parking?
Yes, 226 West Superior does offer parking.
Does 226 West Superior have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 West Superior offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 West Superior have a pool?
Yes, 226 West Superior has a pool.
Does 226 West Superior have accessible units?
No, 226 West Superior does not have accessible units.
Does 226 West Superior have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 West Superior does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
8000 S Ellis Ave
8000 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
1210 W. Waveland Apt.
1210 West Waveland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

