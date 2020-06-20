2253 West 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Bright and modern 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pilsen! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the open concept kitchen, plus a breakfast island perfect for entertaining. Generously sized living room and large bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout the entire unit. Central heat & A/C. In-unit washer & dryer. New windows help keep your energy bills low. Private patio off of the rear of the unit and 1 exterior parking space included in the price. 2 minute walk to the Western pink line 'L' stop as well as easy access to bus routes up and down Western Ave. Short walk to 18th Street cafes, shops, Thalia Hall, Harrison Park, bars, restaurants and much, much more. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity!