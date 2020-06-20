All apartments in Chicago
2253 West 19th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:27 PM

2253 West 19th Street

2253 West 19th Street · (414) 839-1740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2253 West 19th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and modern 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pilsen! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the open concept kitchen, plus a breakfast island perfect for entertaining. Generously sized living room and large bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout the entire unit. Central heat & A/C. In-unit washer & dryer. New windows help keep your energy bills low. Private patio off of the rear of the unit and 1 exterior parking space included in the price. 2 minute walk to the Western pink line 'L' stop as well as easy access to bus routes up and down Western Ave. Short walk to 18th Street cafes, shops, Thalia Hall, Harrison Park, bars, restaurants and much, much more. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 West 19th Street have any available units?
2253 West 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 West 19th Street have?
Some of 2253 West 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2253 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2253 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2253 West 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2253 West 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 2253 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 West 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 2253 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2253 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 2253 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2253 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
