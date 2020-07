Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location - 'Heart of Lincoln Park' just steps to shopping, dining, transportation, the zoo and much more !!! This beautiful condo features two good sized bedrooms, 2 modern baths, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a D/W, hwd floors, CAC, W/D in the unit, F/P, deck, gas and heat are included, garage parking is available for $200/mn. This is a 'smoke free' building and the unit is available May 1.



Terms: One year lease