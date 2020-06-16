2247 West Iowa Street

Amenities

Beautiful just updated 2 bedroom apartment in hot Ukrainian Village. Tons of natural light second floor unit with picturesque views of tree lined back yard. Master bedroom features a beautiful balcony. Fabulous black granite counter tops, hardwood floors, in unit laundry, dishwasher, central air, double story closets for extra storage. Steps away from Mariano's, coffee shops, restaurants & retail. Shared outdoor patio. Easy street parking. Walking distance to the Blue line, Metra and multiple bus lines. Utilities are on one meter; landlord will charge a monthly flat fee of $125 total for gas and electric. No Pets, No Smoking.