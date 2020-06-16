All apartments in Chicago
2247 West Iowa Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:42 PM

2247 West Iowa Street

2247 West Iowa Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2247 West Iowa Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful just updated 2 bedroom apartment in hot Ukrainian Village. Tons of natural light second floor unit with picturesque views of tree lined back yard. Master bedroom features a beautiful balcony. Fabulous black granite counter tops, hardwood floors, in unit laundry, dishwasher, central air, double story closets for extra storage. Steps away from Mariano's, coffee shops, restaurants & retail. Shared outdoor patio. Easy street parking. Walking distance to the Blue line, Metra and multiple bus lines. Utilities are on one meter; landlord will charge a monthly flat fee of $125 total for gas and electric. No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 West Iowa Street have any available units?
2247 West Iowa Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2247 West Iowa Street have?
Some of 2247 West Iowa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 West Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2247 West Iowa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 West Iowa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2247 West Iowa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2247 West Iowa Street offer parking?
No, 2247 West Iowa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2247 West Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2247 West Iowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 West Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 2247 West Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2247 West Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 2247 West Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 West Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2247 West Iowa Street has units with dishwashers.
