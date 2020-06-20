Amenities

HUGE 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH DEN IN BUCKTOWN - Property Id: 218049



Location: 2247 W Medill ave, Bucktown, 60647

Rent: $1950

Bedrooms: 2,5

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: No pets allowed

Laundry: In unit

Parking: Street parking



PERFECT BUCKTOWN LOCATION!

- Easy street parking

- Short walk to Blue Line

- Steps to shopping, dinning and nightlife Buck Town has to offer

- Very large duplex

- 2 large bedrooms and den

- Exposed brick elements

- Working fireplace

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Central AC and heat

- Washer and dryer in unit.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218049

