2247 W Medill Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

2247 W Medill Ave

2247 West Medill Avenue · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2247 West Medill Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
HUGE 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH DEN IN BUCKTOWN - Property Id: 218049

Location: 2247 W Medill ave, Bucktown, 60647
Rent: $1950
Bedrooms: 2,5
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: No pets allowed
Laundry: In unit
Parking: Street parking

PERFECT BUCKTOWN LOCATION!
- Easy street parking
- Short walk to Blue Line
- Steps to shopping, dinning and nightlife Buck Town has to offer
- Very large duplex
- 2 large bedrooms and den
- Exposed brick elements
- Working fireplace
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Central AC and heat
- Washer and dryer in unit.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218049
Property Id 218049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

