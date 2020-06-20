Amenities
HUGE 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH DEN IN BUCKTOWN - Property Id: 218049
Location: 2247 W Medill ave, Bucktown, 60647
Rent: $1950
Bedrooms: 2,5
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: No pets allowed
Laundry: In unit
Parking: Street parking
PERFECT BUCKTOWN LOCATION!
- Easy street parking
- Short walk to Blue Line
- Steps to shopping, dinning and nightlife Buck Town has to offer
- Very large duplex
- 2 large bedrooms and den
- Exposed brick elements
- Working fireplace
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Central AC and heat
- Washer and dryer in unit.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218049
Property Id 218049
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5856786)