2241 W Taylor St 2

Beautiful 1350 sqft 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den (which is perfect for an office or an additional small bed room) available from July 1st, 2020. Great Tri-Taylor location, steps to UIC/Rush/Cook County Hospital/Medical District. Easy to access CTA bus & train and Expressway. It is on the 2nd floor of a classic Chicago greystone building with beautiful street view and abundant nature lights. Open floor plan, huge living room with picture window. Recently renovated bathroom. Assigned parking space $50/month. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. One year lease is required.

