Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST! 3 BED 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT IN PILSEN. THIS TOTALLY REMODELED UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS IN THE KITCHEN, NEW TILES IN THE BATHROOM AND IN- UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. THE BUILDING IS LOCATED CLOSE TO UIC, MEDICAL DISTRICT AND WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. PETS CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE.