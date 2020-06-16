2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F

Amenities

South Facing 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment Available May 2020. Pet Friendly. Hardwood Floors, Tile Bathroom, Appliances include: Stove, Fridge, Microwave & Dishwasher. Bedroom has 2 closets. One is double deep, The other has been and is shown being used as an office it is that large. This is a High Raised 1st Floor apartment, 8 steps up. Newer Vinyl Windows, Forced Heat/Central AC. Your unit has its own water heater, so not sharing hot water. It is a 5 unit building. Garage space is available for additional $125/mo and big enough for you to store items in with the car. Laundry is on Ground floor, easy access out your Kitchen door into an enclosed stairwell. Storage also availalbe in basement. No security Deposit. $500 non refundable move in fee. Walk to Damen Bus, Walk to Western Bus to Blue Line Train, Walk to Chicago Bus. Mariano's, Walk to the Damen/Division neighborhood of stores, bars, restaurants. Easy street parking if not interested in the garage.

