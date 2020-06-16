All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F

2234 West Augusta Boulevard · (773) 569-0889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2234 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 1 Bed w/Bonus Room & Deep closet Huge Pantry - Property Id: 263553

South Facing 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment Available May 2020. Pet Friendly. Hardwood Floors, Tile Bathroom, Appliances include: Stove, Fridge, Microwave & Dishwasher. Bedroom has 2 closets. One is double deep, The other has been and is shown being used as an office it is that large. This is a High Raised 1st Floor apartment, 8 steps up. Newer Vinyl Windows, Forced Heat/Central AC. Your unit has its own water heater, so not sharing hot water. It is a 5 unit building. Garage space is available for additional $125/mo and big enough for you to store items in with the car. Laundry is on Ground floor, easy access out your Kitchen door into an enclosed stairwell. Storage also availalbe in basement. No security Deposit. $500 non refundable move in fee. Walk to Damen Bus, Walk to Western Bus to Blue Line Train, Walk to Chicago Bus. Mariano's, Walk to the Damen/Division neighborhood of stores, bars, restaurants. Easy street parking if not interested in the garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263553
Property Id 263553

(RLNE5813933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F have any available units?
2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F have?
Some of 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F currently offering any rent specials?
2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F is pet friendly.
Does 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F offer parking?
Yes, 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F does offer parking.
Does 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F have a pool?
No, 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F does not have a pool.
Does 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F have accessible units?
No, 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234 W Augusta Blvd 1F has units with dishwashers.
