2230 Sawyer

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Awesome two bedroom, one bathroom gut rehab in the heart of Logan's Square. Featuring new kitchen with beautifully modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood flooring throughout, central heat and air conditioning, queen size bedrooms, lots of closet space, large combo living and dining room, stone bathroom with walk in shower, tall ceilings, in unit laundry in addition a nice spacious rear deck! Close to restaurants, shopping, night life and public transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease