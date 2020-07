Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pool

Across the street from Holstien Park! Enjoy summer at the pool steps away from this great 2 bedroom featuring hardwood floors, large combined living/dining area, charming outdoor space, laundry on site and awesome location! 12 minute walk to Western Blue Line stop! Easy to show, available NOW. Good credit required (650 minimum credit score) $300 per adult move in fee, $60 per adult application fee.



Terms: One year lease