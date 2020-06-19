2226 West Warren

Amenities
Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. No Emails, Please. Available 6/1 2226 W. Warren, G - United Center / West Loop/ Med District / 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms / Available 6/1 / $1800/Month / $1800 Security Deposit / Central AC and Gas Forced Heating / Outdoor Parking Space Available for $50/month / Pet friendly! w/ $300 pet fee / Laundry In-Unit! / Yard / $50 Credit/Background Check / Minimum 1-Year Lease Newer rehabbed Garden unit - 3 bed/2 Bath, open floor plan, high ceilings with modern kitchen featuring Quartz Countertops, stainless steel appliances, 8' Interior doors, Hardwood Floors. Master Suite with Spa-like Master Bath, heated floors, dual Vanity, yard. Outdoor assigned parking Included! Pets Ok (dogs under 50 lbs) with $300 pet fee (1 pet max). Steps from Madison bus, Damen bus, Ashland Green Line, Union Park, United Center. Med District. Minutes to expressway and downtown. Nearby favorites: Pete's Fresh Market, Subway, Sinha, Eden Chicago, Goose Island Tap Room, On Tour Bewing, Upton's Breakroom, The Ogden, All Rise Lounge Available 6/1!! $50 credit/background check, one month security deposit and 1 year lease. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. No Emails. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing
Terms: One year lease