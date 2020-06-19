All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2226 West Warren.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2226 West Warren
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

2226 West Warren

2226 West Warren Boulevard · (872) 208-5722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2226 West Warren Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. No Emails, Please. Available 6/1 2226 W. Warren, G - United Center / West Loop/ Med District / 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms / Available 6/1 / $1800/Month / $1800 Security Deposit / Central AC and Gas Forced Heating / Outdoor Parking Space Available for $50/month / Pet friendly! w/ $300 pet fee / Laundry In-Unit! / Yard / $50 Credit/Background Check / Minimum 1-Year Lease Newer rehabbed Garden unit - 3 bed/2 Bath, open floor plan, high ceilings with modern kitchen featuring Quartz Countertops, stainless steel appliances, 8' Interior doors, Hardwood Floors. Master Suite with Spa-like Master Bath, heated floors, dual Vanity, yard. Outdoor assigned parking Included! Pets Ok (dogs under 50 lbs) with $300 pet fee (1 pet max). Steps from Madison bus, Damen bus, Ashland Green Line, Union Park, United Center. Med District. Minutes to expressway and downtown. Nearby favorites: Pete's Fresh Market, Subway, Sinha, Eden Chicago, Goose Island Tap Room, On Tour Bewing, Upton's Breakroom, The Ogden, All Rise Lounge Available 6/1!! $50 credit/background check, one month security deposit and 1 year lease. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. No Emails. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 West Warren have any available units?
2226 West Warren has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 West Warren have?
Some of 2226 West Warren's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 West Warren currently offering any rent specials?
2226 West Warren isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 West Warren pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 West Warren is pet friendly.
Does 2226 West Warren offer parking?
Yes, 2226 West Warren does offer parking.
Does 2226 West Warren have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 West Warren offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 West Warren have a pool?
No, 2226 West Warren does not have a pool.
Does 2226 West Warren have accessible units?
No, 2226 West Warren does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 West Warren have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 West Warren has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2226 West Warren?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60661
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
7151-53 S Indiana Ave
7151 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity