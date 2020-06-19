2226 West Warren

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking hot tub

Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 to schedule a viewing. No Emails, Please. Available 6/1 2226 W. Warren, G - United Center / West Loop/ Med District / 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms / Available 6/1 / $1800/Month / $1800 Security Deposit / Central AC and Gas Forced Heating / Outdoor Parking Space Available for $50/month / Pet friendly! w/ $300 pet fee / Laundry In-Unit! / Yard / $50 Credit/Background Check / Minimum 1-Year Lease Newer rehabbed Garden unit - 3 bed/2 Bath, open floor plan, high ceilings with modern kitchen featuring Quartz Countertops, stainless steel appliances, 8' Interior doors, Hardwood Floors. Master Suite with Spa-like Master Bath, heated floors, dual Vanity, yard. Outdoor assigned parking Included! Pets Ok (dogs under 50 lbs) with $300 pet fee (1 pet max). Steps from Madison bus, Damen bus, Ashland Green Line, Union Park, United Center. Med District. Minutes to expressway and downtown. Nearby favorites: Pete's Fresh Market, Subway, Sinha, Eden Chicago, Goose Island Tap Room, On Tour Bewing, Upton's Breakroom, The Ogden, All Rise Lounge Available 6/1!! $50 credit/background check, one month security deposit and 1 year lease. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. No Emails. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal opportunity housing



Terms: One year lease