2223 W Armitage Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2223 WEST ARMITAGE AVENUE, #2 - Property Id: 321264



Beautiful 3B 1B in Bucktown with in unit W/D and a Patio. Available 8/1

Located in the Bucktown area where you have it all from nightlife, shopping, restaurants and much more this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is available August 1st. Sunny with new windows and privacy faux wood blinds, new hardwood floors and freshly painted, updated kitchen with new SS appliances and a microwave, decent size living and bedrooms, updated bathroom, in unit W/D, central heat and A/C system. The unit has a patio perfect for relaxing and enjoying the summer. Small pets permitted for an additional fee of $300. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!



Amenities:

Patio, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2223-w-armitage-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/321264

Property Id 321264



(RLNE5939172)