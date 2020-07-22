All apartments in Chicago
2223 W Armitage Ave 2

2223 West Armitage Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2223 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2223 WEST ARMITAGE AVENUE, #2 - Property Id: 321264

Beautiful 3B 1B in Bucktown with in unit W/D and a Patio. Available 8/1
Located in the Bucktown area where you have it all from nightlife, shopping, restaurants and much more this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is available August 1st. Sunny with new windows and privacy faux wood blinds, new hardwood floors and freshly painted, updated kitchen with new SS appliances and a microwave, decent size living and bedrooms, updated bathroom, in unit W/D, central heat and A/C system. The unit has a patio perfect for relaxing and enjoying the summer. Small pets permitted for an additional fee of $300. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2223-w-armitage-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/321264
Property Id 321264

(RLNE5939172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 have any available units?
2223 W Armitage Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 have?
Some of 2223 W Armitage Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2223 W Armitage Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 W Armitage Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
