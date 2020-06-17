All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL ().
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL ()
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL ()

2222 North Kenmore Avenue · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2222 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Three Bedroom in Lincoln Park!
The apartments themselves feature remodeled finishes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, new lighting, new bathrooms, central heat/air, and washer dryer in unit! Located just steps from countless bars and restaurants, shopping location, DePaul&rsquo;s campus, and great caf&eacute;s. The building is pet friendly and no security deposit is required! SHORT TERM LEASES ONLY! (8-10 MONTHS)*Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () have any available units?
2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () have?
Some of 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL ()'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () currently offering any rent specials?
2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () is pet friendly.
Does 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () offer parking?
No, 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () does not offer parking.
Does 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () have a pool?
No, 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () does not have a pool.
Does 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () have accessible units?
No, 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL () does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL ()?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5706 S Blackstone Ave
5706 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6125-29 S Wabash Ave
6125 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity