2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL ()

Amenities
Beautiful Three Bedroom in Lincoln Park!
The apartments themselves feature remodeled finishes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, new lighting, new bathrooms, central heat/air, and washer dryer in unit! Located just steps from countless bars and restaurants, shopping location, DePaul’s campus, and great cafés. The building is pet friendly and no security deposit is required! SHORT TERM LEASES ONLY! (8-10 MONTHS)*Photos might be of a similar unit in building.