Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Excellent 1 bed/1 bath Condo in Desirable - Property Id: 200121



Beautiful Streeterville condo available for a New Years day move-in. Excellent location near Lakefront Trail and Michigan Avenue! So many wonderful shops, restaurants and different options for transportation! Chicago red line is the closest EL stop with a lot of bus routes nearby. One garage parking spot may be available through the building with an additional cost. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout with plenty of light in this unit. Renovated kitchen offering stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! Bathroom has also been updated and laundry in-unit. Heat, a/c, water and basic cable (through RCN) INCLUDED! Call today to make an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200121

Property Id 200121



(RLNE5730641)