222 E Pearson St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

222 E Pearson St

222 East Pearson Street · (773) 671-2051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 East Pearson Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 E Pearson St · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Great Downtown View 1 Bedroom - Fantastic Location!! Walking distance to lake, track, tennis courts, park, bars and restaurants. Large one bedroom with in unit washer / dryer. Stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar - the perfect location and place to call home! Small gym in building, large common deck overlooking navy pier, and party room. Parking available in attached garage if needed. Condo is available 6/1! Pets considered on case by case basis. HOA Fees; $400 non-refundable move in fee $500 refundable move in fee (reservation of elevator) $100 pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 E Pearson St have any available units?
222 E Pearson St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 E Pearson St have?
Some of 222 E Pearson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 E Pearson St currently offering any rent specials?
222 E Pearson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 E Pearson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 E Pearson St is pet friendly.
Does 222 E Pearson St offer parking?
Yes, 222 E Pearson St does offer parking.
Does 222 E Pearson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 E Pearson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 E Pearson St have a pool?
No, 222 E Pearson St does not have a pool.
Does 222 E Pearson St have accessible units?
No, 222 E Pearson St does not have accessible units.
Does 222 E Pearson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 E Pearson St does not have units with dishwashers.
