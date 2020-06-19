All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:52 AM

2213 West WARREN Boulevard

2213 West Warren Boulevard · (312) 881-8981
Location

2213 West Warren Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
West Loop 3 bed/3 bath rental available immediately! Extra wide duplex down in intimate three unit building is flooded with all day natural light, has hardwood floors throughout & open floor plan! Main floor features third bedroom with walk-in closet, stackable washer/dryer, kitchen, and separate living and dining rooms equipped with a gas-starting fireplace. Eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & breakfast bar seating for casual dining. Lower level includes second bedroom, extra storage and master bedroom with en suite bath, marbled dual vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate standing shower & three closets. Private outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining! 1 garage parking space included in price. Just minutes from 290, downtown, public transportation & Pete's grocery store. Floors just re-stained, new carpet, and fresh paint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 West WARREN Boulevard have any available units?
2213 West WARREN Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 West WARREN Boulevard have?
Some of 2213 West WARREN Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 West WARREN Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2213 West WARREN Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 West WARREN Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2213 West WARREN Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2213 West WARREN Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2213 West WARREN Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2213 West WARREN Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 West WARREN Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 West WARREN Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2213 West WARREN Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2213 West WARREN Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2213 West WARREN Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 West WARREN Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 West WARREN Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
