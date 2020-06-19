2213 West WARREN Boulevard

Amenities

West Loop 3 bed/3 bath rental available immediately! Extra wide duplex down in intimate three unit building is flooded with all day natural light, has hardwood floors throughout & open floor plan! Main floor features third bedroom with walk-in closet, stackable washer/dryer, kitchen, and separate living and dining rooms equipped with a gas-starting fireplace. Eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & breakfast bar seating for casual dining. Lower level includes second bedroom, extra storage and master bedroom with en suite bath, marbled dual vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate standing shower & three closets. Private outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining! 1 garage parking space included in price. Just minutes from 290, downtown, public transportation & Pete's grocery store. Floors just re-stained, new carpet, and fresh paint!