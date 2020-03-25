2204 W Foster Pl 2

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Ravenswood 1 bed w/ central air - Property Id: 282305



This apartment is just around the corner from Winnemac Park which has great trails, walking path, park, and fields for everyone! It's also right on Foster and Western, making it easy for public transit on several major bus lines. This apartment is fully rehabbed featuring central A/C, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and updated fixtures. There is laundry in the building and cats are allowed.

-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-

Video available upon request

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282305

Property Id 282305



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5830021)