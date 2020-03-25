2204 W Foster Pl 2

Amenities
Ravenswood 1 bed w/ central air - Property Id: 282305
This apartment is just around the corner from Winnemac Park which has great trails, walking path, park, and fields for everyone! It's also right on Foster and Western, making it easy for public transit on several major bus lines. This apartment is fully rehabbed featuring central A/C, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and updated fixtures. There is laundry in the building and cats are allowed.
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Video available upon request
No Dogs Allowed
