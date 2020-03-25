All apartments in Chicago
2204 W Foster Pl 2

2204 W Foster Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2204 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Ravenswood 1 bed w/ central air - Property Id: 282305

This apartment is just around the corner from Winnemac Park which has great trails, walking path, park, and fields for everyone! It's also right on Foster and Western, making it easy for public transit on several major bus lines. This apartment is fully rehabbed featuring central A/C, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and updated fixtures. There is laundry in the building and cats are allowed.
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Video available upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282305
Property Id 282305

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 W Foster Pl 2 have any available units?
2204 W Foster Pl 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 W Foster Pl 2 have?
Some of 2204 W Foster Pl 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 W Foster Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2204 W Foster Pl 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 W Foster Pl 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 W Foster Pl 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2204 W Foster Pl 2 offer parking?
No, 2204 W Foster Pl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2204 W Foster Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 W Foster Pl 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 W Foster Pl 2 have a pool?
No, 2204 W Foster Pl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2204 W Foster Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 2204 W Foster Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 W Foster Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 W Foster Pl 2 has units with dishwashers.
