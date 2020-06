220 North HALSTED Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

HOT FULTON MARKET/WEST LOOP LUXURY BOUTIQUE WALK UP 3 BED/2 BATH CONDOMINIUM. FANTASTIC UNIT WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN WITH ESPRESSO STAINED WALNUT CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. HUGE GREAT ROOM WITH SEPARATE AREA FOR LARGE DINING TABLE, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. MASTER SUITE WITH HIS AND HER CLOSETS, PRIVATE BALCONY, MARBLE BATH WITH WHIRLPOOL AND SEPARATE STEAM SHOWER, GROHE FAUCETS. 1 GARAGE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. CLOSE TO FULTON SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, RANDOLPH ST, GOOGLE HQ, TRANSPORTATION AND MORE! NO ELEVATOR IN BUILDING.