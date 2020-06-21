2195 West Cortez Street.

Amenities

This vintage unit with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom in Ukrainian Village is available 7/1. Ukrainian Village is one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the city! This is the place to wander for beautiful churches and cathedrals, laid back brunch spots, art galleries and museums, cultural centers and live music. This unit boasts hardwood floors and large windows for lots of natural light, kitchen with dishwasher, decent size bedrooms and bathroom, storage space, in building coin operated laundry, central heat and A/C system and parking for additional $100. Parking space only available via month-to-month lease.



