2195 West Cortez Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:44 PM

2195 West Cortez Street

2195 West Cortez Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1898795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2195 West Cortez Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Vintage 2B 1B in Ukranian Village with dishwasher and central heat/ A/C. Available 7/1
This vintage unit with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom in Ukrainian Village is available 7/1. Ukrainian Village is one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the city! This is the place to wander for beautiful churches and cathedrals, laid back brunch spots, art galleries and museums, cultural centers and live music. This unit boasts hardwood floors and large windows for lots of natural light, kitchen with dishwasher, decent size bedrooms and bathroom, storage space, in building coin operated laundry, central heat and A/C system and parking for additional $100. Parking space only available via month-to-month lease.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2195 West Cortez Street have any available units?
2195 West Cortez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2195 West Cortez Street have?
Some of 2195 West Cortez Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2195 West Cortez Street currently offering any rent specials?
2195 West Cortez Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2195 West Cortez Street pet-friendly?
No, 2195 West Cortez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2195 West Cortez Street offer parking?
Yes, 2195 West Cortez Street does offer parking.
Does 2195 West Cortez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2195 West Cortez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2195 West Cortez Street have a pool?
No, 2195 West Cortez Street does not have a pool.
Does 2195 West Cortez Street have accessible units?
No, 2195 West Cortez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2195 West Cortez Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2195 West Cortez Street has units with dishwashers.

